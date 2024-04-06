Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $47,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

MKC opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

