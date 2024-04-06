Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $69,329,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

