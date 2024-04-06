Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.74.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

