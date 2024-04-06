Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $267.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.92 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $366.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

