Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,053 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $300.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $301.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average is $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

