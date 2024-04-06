Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.37 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,646 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

