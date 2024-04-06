Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $19.03 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

