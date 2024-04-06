Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $19.96 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 204,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 2.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.