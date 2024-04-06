Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $361,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 83,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $530.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

