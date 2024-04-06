Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

CL stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

