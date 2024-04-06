Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $8.41 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.