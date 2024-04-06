Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 44,591 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 826.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,533.1% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 103,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

