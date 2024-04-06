Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 4,750 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $257.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

