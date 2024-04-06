Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 961 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of Graco worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $94.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

