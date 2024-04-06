Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

AVB stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.