Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.99% of Atrion worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Trading Down 0.8 %

ATRI opened at $416.10 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $670.00. The company has a market cap of $732.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.35.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

