Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 160,153 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160,153 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.