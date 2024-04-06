Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 290 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

AMGN stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.35. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

