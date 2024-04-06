Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 52,150 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.13% of Tompkins Financial worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

