Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $392.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

