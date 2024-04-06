Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 81,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 83,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.11 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

