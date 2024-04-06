Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $35.39

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $36.76. Bread Financial shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 59,250 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,280,400. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

