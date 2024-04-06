Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 2,281 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,579,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.89.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.