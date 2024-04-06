Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 2,281 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,579,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.