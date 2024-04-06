Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% during the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 273.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

