Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 1,505 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

Hess stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

