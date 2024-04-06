Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 4,173 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

