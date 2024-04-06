Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

HES stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

