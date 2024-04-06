Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $636.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

