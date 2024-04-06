Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $357.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.