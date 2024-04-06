Breakwater Capital Group Has $260,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

