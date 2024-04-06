Breakwater Capital Group Invests $218,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $968.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $924.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.
In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.68.
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
