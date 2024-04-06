Breakwater Capital Group Invests $228,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.