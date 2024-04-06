Breakwater Capital Group Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

