Breakwater Capital Group Invests $249,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

