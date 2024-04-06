Breakwater Capital Group Invests $250,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.