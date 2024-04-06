Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RQI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

