Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $141.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $733.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

