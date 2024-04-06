Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAT opened at $41.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $846.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

