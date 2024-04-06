Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 4,986 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.86 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

