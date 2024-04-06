Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 805 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

