Breakwater Capital Group Sells 1,604 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after buying an additional 306,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of FE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

