Breakwater Capital Group Sells 90 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $138.73 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.