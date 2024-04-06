Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

