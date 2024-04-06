Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
