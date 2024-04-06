Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

