BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $10.92. BrightView shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 243,220 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

