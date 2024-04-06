Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,289.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,085.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

