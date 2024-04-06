Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,336 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.35 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

