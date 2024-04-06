Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

