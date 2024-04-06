Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $100.50

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after purchasing an additional 785,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.